Proposals to build a children's home on land in Walton Road were submitted to Tendring Council’s planning department in July.

The proposal was submitted by AK Design Partnership LLP CEME Innovation Centre.

Plans suggested the demolition of the 17th Century building on the site and a bungalow to build a structure more suited to the emotional and stimulation needs of children.

The building has stood vacant since May 2019 and is in "bad" condition.

If it had been given the go-ahead, the home would have cared for 11 children and would have created jobs for nine carers.

The council said: "The house is considered a non-designated heritage asset, and the demolition of the building would result in the total loss of a building of local historic interest.

"In contrast, the proposed replacement building is considered bland and bulky, largely as a result of its square footprint and long featureless elevations."

"The proposal fails to demonstrate adequate visibility splays resulting in an unacceptable degree of hazard to all highway users to the detriment of highway safety.

"It is also unclear from the submitted information what the impact will be on the existing bus stop to the immediate northeast."

Several concerned residents wrote to planning bosses to voice their concerns over the plans.

One unhappy objector said: "The proposed building will directly overlook my entire bungalow, leaving me no privacy whatsoever.

"The positioning of the new proposed car park will cause no end of noise due to it being located very close to my rear garden.

"At the moment the rear of my property affords views of trees and uncluttered skies, the proposed building will afford me a view of a huge new building full of windows overlooking me."

To have your say go to idox.tendringdc.gov.uk/online-applications.