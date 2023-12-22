Illuminating the town with a radiant glow, the seasonal spirit has truly descended as homes embraced dazzling light displays that captivate the imagination and warm the hearts of those who pass by.

As dusk settles, the streets have come alive with a kaleidoscope of colours and intricate arrangements that showcase the creativity and festive enthusiasm of residents.

From the charming simplicity of twinkling icicle lights to the elaborate choreography of synchronized displays, every house tells a unique story of holiday cheer.

Families have come together to create elaborate setups, many turning their homes into veritable winter wonderlands.