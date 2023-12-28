The force said it was “overwhelmed” by the generosity of the Tendring community following their latest Christmas Giving Appeal, having received more than 4,400 gifts.

A spokesman said: “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your continuous support each year.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the public and the business community of Tendring we wouldn’t be able to achieve such a successful appeal.

“Thank you for making it our most successful year yet.”

They added: “We would also like to say a special thank you to officers Jamie and Kirsty for running the appeal again this year, we know it’s not been an easy task.

“Congratulations on a job well done.

“Thank you to all the people that volunteered their time to come to the station and assist in wrapping the presents.

“Thank you to the local stores, who enabled us to use their store as a drop off point and the Amazon drivers who were visiting the police station daily.

“Thank you to St Johns Garden Centre and Travis Perkins for the Christmas tree and base, brightening up the front of the Police Station."