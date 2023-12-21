A total of £22,200 will be shared equally between the organisations involved - East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Havens Hospices, and the Railway Mission.

More than 300 train enthusiasts joined the trip from London Liverpool Street, with Clacton, Walton and Harwich Town included along the route before returning to London Liverpool Street, earlier in the year.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs for Greater Anglia, who organised the enthusiasts special, met up with Billie Nugent from EACH and Rossella Inguscio from Havens Hospices to highlight their positive partnerships.

Fundraising - Jonathan Denby and Billie Nugent, corporate fundraiser at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Image: Greater Anglia)

The Class 321 electric units were used on suburban and commuter services in East Anglia for more than 30 years, but have now all been replaced by Greater Anglia’s brand-new Class 720 trains.

Newer models have benefits including more seats, plug and USB points, enhanced performance characteristics and better accessibility arrangements.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs for Greater Anglia said: “We’re glad to have raised funds for three charities with strong links to the Greater Anglia network - EACH, Havens Hospices, and the Railway Mission.

"They are all extremely worthwhile causes focused on the region we serve and supported by many of our employees.

“Our thanks go to everyone who joined us on the day, who helped generate such a significant sum, and to everyone at Greater Anglia, Network Rail, Eversholt Rail and others in the rail industry, who helped us organise and operate such an excellent tour.

"It was a superb event which provided a fitting end to the use of our Class 321s, was a great day out for rail enthusiasts, and raised a substantial amount for three key charities across our network.

"We will continue to support the communities and areas we serve, ensuring rail always plays a positive role in the wider region.”