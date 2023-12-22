ONE of Clacton Leisure Centre's attractions will be closed for eleven days for maintenance work.
The main pool will be closed from December 22 until January 2.
Tendring Council said the work is for essential maintenance to get it ready for the new year.
A spokesperson for the centre said: "We do apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back to the main pool in the New Year."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here