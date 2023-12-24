Empty Threats, a female-fronted rock and pop cover band is ready to take to the stage of Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road.

Songs from bands such as The Beatles, Oasis, Stereophonics, The Cranberries, Maroon 5, Kaiser Chiefs, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and many more iconic acts will be performed on January 13.

A spokesman from the band said: "This will be our first appearance at Clacton Railway Club and we're gonna bust out the rockest and poppest of our repertoire.

"Come and see Tori belt out the songs, hitting notes you won't believe a covers band singer can reach, Dave grooving away with his salted caramel-sounding bass, Matt making his guitar sing like an angry angel and Steve drum."

The show will begin at 8.30pm and will run until late.