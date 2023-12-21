St Osyth Church, in Church Square, will be open from 10am until 2pm, with hundreds of his works on display for the second time at the venue.

Michael's art features surrealist freeform and collage works created with mediums from pencil, to gravy to dirt.

He tends to break the rules a lot in his art, with different shapes, mediums and thought-provoking placements.

Michael will also be available to speak to during these sessions on both days.