It aims to show the basic set-ups of studio lighting and demonstrate how to work with a model in a relaxed, fully equipped studio.

Studio lighting helps photographers to create natural lighting effects in varied situations, with examples including strobe lighting and continuous lighting.

However, rather than coming in as fully formed lighting experts, all prospective participants need is a DSLR camera.

It will be taking place at The Shed on January 20 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Attendance at the workshop costs £75 per person.

Some of the areas to be covered in the workshop include studio light vs ambient light, softboxes and modifiers as well as a guide to attendees setting up their own shoot.

Ambient light refers to lighting not set up by the photographer themselves, such as natural light or lighting already built in to where the photo shoot is taking place.

Meanwhile, softboxes help to soften the light and even it out, which then provides light to illuminate the subject having their photo taken.

Attendees will also be trying out different lighting, working as a group to set up lights and discovering the do’s and don’ts of portrait photography.



