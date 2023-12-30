Co-op online shopping is the independent retailer’s first own online shopping platform, currently available at 11 East of England Co-op stores.

From the website and brand-new app, which can be downloaded by searching ‘East of England Co-op’ in the app store, customers will be able to order their weekly shop,and book a delivery slot to suit them.

In turn, Just Eat customers can order groceries from their local East of England Co-op and get it delivered to their doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Online delivery through Just Eat is currently available at 14 East of England Co-op stores.

The services are designed to accommodate shoppers reluctant to pop out for their shopping during the cooler months.

Matt Adamson, head of ecommerce at the East of England Co-op said: “As a community retailer, we pride ourselves in offering our customers what they need, when they need it.

“We’re immensely proud to be announcing two brand-new online shopping services, significantly increasing access to convenience online shopping in our local communities.

“There will be thousands of products available through both services, from everyday essentials such as bread and milk to fresh and frozen ingredients for dinner, as well as last-minute treats and essentials and Sourced Locally products from local producers.

“Our own online shopping platform will enable customers to order from the full range available at their local East of England Co-op store and members will be able to collect dividend points on all orders.”

Orders from Co-op online shopping and Just Eat will be freshly picked and packed in-store.

Co-op online shopping orders are being delivered by new partners Gophr, one of the UK’s biggest food delivery networks, and Just Eat orders by their nationwide network of couriers.