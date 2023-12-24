Multiple areas of Old Road, in Clacton, will face changes next year following the success of a proposed plan being sent to Essex Highways.

In the west side of the street, a “no wating at any time” restriction will be revoked for a 13-metre section between the properties 56 to 58 Old Road.

Alongside this, this same restriction will be put in place at the Old Gas Works Retail Park in Old Road.

It will cover both sides from its junction with Old Road for around six metres.

The Old Gas Works Retail Park will also have a “prohibition of left-hand turn” put in place on the same area of road, stopping drivers from turning left to travel northbound on Old Road.

This proposed plan will be incorporated into Essex Council’s 2019 Tendring district prohibition of waiting, loading and stopping, on-street parking places, and civil enforcement area order.

Essex County explained its reasoning in the proposed plan due to the Old Gas Works Retail Park in Old Road being located within an urban area which has large traffic volumes.

Anyone wishing to object to the scheme must email TrafficRegulation.Order@essexhighways.org and reference TRAF8174 by 05 January 2024.