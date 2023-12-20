Each year, Clacton County High School students, staff and their families kindly donate gifts and essential items for the residents of Holly Court, operated by Anchor Housing.

Now in its thirteenth year, the initiative also helps students focus on the idea of caring and thinking of others at Christmas.

The response to the school’s Charity Committee’s appeal was overwhelming, with numerous items donated, accompanied by generous online donations.

Year 7 students also created more than 90 special clay Christmas decorations as an extra-special personalised gift for every resident, while sixth form students at Sigma Sixth, kindly wrote Christmas cards for everyone.

Year 11 students delivered an early present to each of the residents of Holly Court, who were astounded by the kindness and generosity of the entire CCHS Community.

Anchor Housing Manager, Ela Crabtree-Soane said: “The generosity and thoughtfulness of the students at Clacton County High School amazes us all every year.”

“They make so many people happy at Christmas time each year.”

“For some of our residents this is the only Christmas present they receive. Thank you all so much.”

Holly Court appeal coordinator and media studies teacher Alex Macleod said “We have had an overwhelming response from our wonderful students and their families.

“This has been another bumper year, thank you to all our parents, students and staff who contributed to make this wonderful and kind gesture possible.

“The gratitude from the residents themselves makes the appeal even more relevant.”