CONCERNS were residents after residents discovered "metal poles" sticking out of the beach in Clacton. 

Residents spotted metal poles coming out of the sand, posing a threat to beach users, earlier this week.

The poles were located near the Greensward Café and could be seen during low tide.

Residents got in touch with the council to raise their concerns. 

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “A member of our seafront team removed the item, which was a buried or washed-up crowd barrier, once we were made aware of it.” 