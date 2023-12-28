CONCERNS were residents after residents discovered "metal poles" sticking out of the beach in Clacton.
Residents spotted metal poles coming out of the sand, posing a threat to beach users, earlier this week.
The poles were located near the Greensward Café and could be seen during low tide.
Residents got in touch with the council to raise their concerns.
A Tendring Council spokesman said: “A member of our seafront team removed the item, which was a buried or washed-up crowd barrier, once we were made aware of it.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here