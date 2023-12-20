Hospitals across England are facing severe disruptions ahead of Christmas due to the industrial action by NHS junior doctors.
Strikes will take place from December 20 from 7am to December 23 amid an ongoing pay dispute.
The NHS is urging people to use its services wisely in order to ensure care can be given to those most in need.
If patients have not been contacted or informed about changes to their appointments, they are asked to attend as normal.
The British Medical Association called for junior doctors in England to take strike action for three days in December and an additional six days in January next year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel