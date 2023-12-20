Strikes will take place from December 20 from 7am to December 23 amid an ongoing pay dispute.

The NHS is urging people to use its services wisely in order to ensure care can be given to those most in need.

If patients have not been contacted or informed about changes to their appointments, they are asked to attend as normal.

The British Medical Association called for junior doctors in England to take strike action for three days in December and an additional six days in January next year.