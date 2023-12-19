Police officers were called to London Road, close to Langford Nursery, following reports of a pedestrian being found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The incident is thought to have happened between 6pm and 7pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It’s understood that the pedestrian was involved in a collision, whereby the car has failed to stop at the scene.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area tonight, between 6pm and 7pm and may have dashcam or CCTV footage to get in contact.

"You can let us know by submitting a report online or by using our Live Chat service.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101."

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Witnesses should quote incident number 931 of December 19.