Executive head chef Jon Fraser created a giant gingerbread house which has been placed outside Santa’s grotto.

The house was made from 120 eggs, 20 kilos of gingerbread, 16 kilos of icing sugar and was decorated with sweets.

It took two days to build and the gingerbread biscuits were created in the kitchen.

Jon previously owned the Hat and Mouse Restaurant in Frinton’s Connaught Avenue, has cooked for Royalty and is a Michelin rated chef. He has also worked with a World Royal President of Chefs.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said the house created plenty of interest, especially with children at the weekend.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Jon’s talent and experience working with us and he is a real asset to the business,” he added.

“It is the first time that we have had anything like the gingerbread house and he has promised one double the size for next year.

“Jon also cooked us an excellent staff Christmas lunch which was a real treat.”

Santa’s grotto continues at the pier until December 24 and there will be a Boxing Day sale which runs until December 31.

As part of the sale annual rides passes will cost £39.99, instead of £49.99, and an Arctic Explorer Band will be available at £9.99, normal cost £14.99.

The band can be bought during the sale and used anytime up to February half term.

All details of offers and activities can be found at clactonpier.co.uk