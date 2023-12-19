Essex Police officers have detained a total of 104 people on suspicion of shoplifting over the past four weeks with 63 subsequently being charged.

Of those arrests, five took place in Tendring over the course of just one week.

The arrests come as mount additional patrols in the run-up to Christmas in busy centres to help shoppers and retailers feel safer.

In addition, the specialist Business Crime Team has been working with retailers since the sector reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Retailers have been urged to report shop thefts, assaults and abuse of shop staff.

Sergeant Christian Denning said: “This enables our team to identify emerging issues and we can work with businesses to mitigate risk.

“And it provides evidence of patterns of offending behaviour which can be used in court to apply for criminal behaviour orders to be imposed on persistent and prolific shoplifters.

“Shoplifting is a not a low-level crime. It can have a detrimental effect on shop staff and customers, who are exposed to threats and abuse.

“It can push up prices, too, as retailers seek to recoup their losses.”

In the year to October 31, officers solved 524 more offences than in the previous 12 months – a 26.5 per cent increase