A misconduct panel, chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, found former PC Gavin Dyer breached standards in honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct which amounted to gross misconduct.

He was not found to have breached the standard of equality and diversity.

The former officer was found to have failed to satisfactorily investigate three separate allegations of crime including an assault, a domestic incident and a public order offence.

The panel heard he failed to obtain victim statements and provide victim support in two cases. He had also made false entries regarding his actions in his investigation report updates which formed part of his duties.

At the hearing on Thursday, held at Essex Police Headquarters in Chelmsford, the Chief Constable found the former officer had breached three professional standards - honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “Victims of crime are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to making our county and communities safe for everyone and in particular, reducing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) remains a top priority for us.

“As a force, we provide support and safeguarding to anyone who asks for our help, as well as working with partners to address issues so that everyone feels safe.

“In this case, former PC Dyer’s actions fell below the standards we expect from every officer within Essex Police.

“The public rightly expect that all allegations of crime are thoroughly and robustly investigated and that they receive appropriate and timely updates on their case.

“His actions do not represent the hard work of the overwhelming majority of officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly every day to protect and serve the people of Essex.”