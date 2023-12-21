Gary Foweraker, a self-employed builder, worked for 14 months to create a holiday home with an accessible interior, exterior and furniture.

The idea came after Gary tried to take his mother Marie on a holiday in Essex to no avail last year.

Face - The front of the bungalow (Image: Gary Foweraker)

Marie uses a wheelchair, and unfortunately, the two of them could not find any properties accessible enough for her needs.

This spurred Gary on to provide a safe and usable holiday home for wheelchair users.

He worked alongside Sylvia Mahal, who will be managing bookings for the bungalow, and occupational therapist Wendy Wilcock, who helped design the interior and the accessibility features.

Comfortable - The accessible bedroom in the property (Image: Gary Foweraker)

Gary said: "The fact that I couldn't find anything to do with my mum in Essex made me think I could do something more beneficial.

"There are so many people who are disabled, you just don't realise it, and there just aren't enough places suitable or accessible enough for them.

"I have enjoyed creating this holiday home so much.

"It's really been amazing. I'm hoping I can help the local community and help those who wouldn't normally be able to access Clacton."

Bathroom - The washroom with specialist equipment (Image: Gary Foweraker)

The holiday let is available for multiple wheelchair users, as two of the downstairs bedrooms offer full accessibility, with one featuring a profiling bed, ceiling hoist, and a large well equipped en-suite wet-room, with a mobile shower trolley, high low sink and shower chair.

Dedicated to his mother, Rose-Marie Lodge in St John's Road, aims to provide an accessible location for people who use wheelchairs and other mobility apparatus to get around.

Sadly, Marie cannot use the holiday home as she has now moved to a care home.

Garden - The back garden of the property (Image: Gary Foweraker)Rose-Marie Lodge is expecting its first holiday-makers near the end of this month..

For more information and to book a stay, go to elevatedshortstaymanagement.co.uk/property/the-rose-marie-lodge/.

For further information and to get involved email garyfoweraker@hotmail.com.