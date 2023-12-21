Stage magician Dain Cordean is one of the stars of this year’s Christmas show at the West Cliff Theatre.

It is a proud moment for Dain, as he can trace his career beginnings back to the West Cliff where he performed under Walton’s ‘Mr Magic’ Len Blease.

The show opens on Wednesday, December 20 and runs until December 23.

Dain said: “For everyone from surrounding areas, if they fancy a great evening of variety entertainment in the great setting of the West Cliff Theatre.

“If you live locally, come see us. With every paying adult, a kid goes free as well.

“There’s comedy, magic - it’s one of those shows when you go in, you come out feeling like Christmas.

“Personally, it was nice to be asked to headline the show. I have such an affection for the place having performed in it many years ago.

“All these years later, to find myself headlining the show.”

Dain, who moved back to Walton a few years ago, said his appearance at the Christmas show had been in the planning for some time.

He added: “I’ve been as far as the Philippines this year, Columbia, the Caribbean, Phoenix, Arizona in the United States.

“It works right up to this moment at Christmas and I’m in Clacton.

“I’ve been really looking forward to it and we finally get to open the doors to show what we can do on Wednesday night.

“It’s a great two hour show if you like being entertained.”