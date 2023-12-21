The event at Soken House was organised by home care agency Home Instead and the Frinton Community Association (FCA).

Guests were chauffeur-driven courtesy of Home Instead volunteers and The Rotary Club of Frinton’s minibus and driver, before an event full of food, songs, dance, and gifts.

One of the guests, Pat Layton said: “I was down in the dumps, and it gave me such a lift and made such a difference to me.

“They all worked so hard, and the afternoon was magnificent.”

Fun - Guests clapping at the fun activities (Image: Home Instead)

Frinton resident Valerie Lacy used to go dancing regularly and was very happy to join in with the chair yoga and dance offered by Flexflit yoga Dave and Fit Steps instructor Pauline.

Valerie added: “I thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon, it was lovely.”

Youngsters from the Walton Sea Cadets’ Junior Section also helped serve the afternoon tea and also handed out Christmas cards and gifts.

Helpers - Walton Sea Cadets Junior Section helped serve the afternoon tea and hand out presents (Image: Home Instead)

The gifts had been collected by Home Instead as part of their ‘Be a Santa for a Senior’ campaign and included presents donated by Parker’s Garden Company.

Festive - Home Instead's Be a Santa for a Senior (Image: Home Intead)

Before the event, the police handed out credit card protection wallets, with the fire service being on hand to book smoke detector and home safety checks.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) also gave out 27 winter warmer packs.

Home Instead's community engagement officer Jo Thorne said: “It is important to us that we reach out to aging adults and provide opportunities to bring joy and connection to the community”.

“We wanted to make Christmas a special event as we know it can be a challenging time.”

Interactive - The Walton Feel Good Choir got all joining in to sing festive tunes (Image: Home Instead)

Jo also explained how since September, with the help of volunteers and the support of both Parker’s Garden Company and Frinton Golf Club, the residents have been able to have regular afternoon tea trips out.

Local churches, CVST, Frinton WI, United in Kind and The Cinnamon Trust also got involved to make the event a special one.

Home Instead organises monthly vintage afternoon teas for those who live alone. For more information call 01255 672269.