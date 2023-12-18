TOMORROW'S Colchester Gazette will include a special Christmas in the Classroom picture supplement.

Here are all the north and mid Essex schools featured:

• Hamilton Primary School

• Lexden Primary School with Unit for Hearing Impaired Pupils and Nursery

• Myland Community Primary School

• Messing Primary School

• Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School

• Langham Primary School

• Stanway Primary School

• Alresford Primary School

• Monkwick Infant School and Nursery

• Gosbecks Primary School

• Prettygate Infant School

• Home Farm Primary School

• Broomgrove Infant School

• Friars Grove Primary School

• Stanway Fiveways Primary School

• Willow Brook Primary and Nursery

• Cherry Tree Academy

• St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester

• Roach Vale Primary School

• Kendall Church of England Primary School

• Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School

• Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham

• Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School

• Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School

• Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School

• Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt

• Ardleigh St Mary's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School

• St George's Church of England Primary School, Great Bromley

• Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School

• St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester

• The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School

• St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Colchester

• Queen Boudica Primary School

• Mersea Island School

• Earls Colne Primary School and Nursery

• Brinkley Grove Primary School

• St Mary's Lower School

• Lakelands Primary School

• Braiswick Primary School

• de Vere Primary School

• Ridgewell Church of England Primary School

• Rayne Primary and Nursery School

• Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School

• Chipping Hill Primary School

• Tollesbury School

• John Ray Infant School

• Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School

• Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead

• St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham

• St Margaret's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School Toppesfield

• St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Halstead

• St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School Pebmarsh

• Maldon Court Preparatory School

• Hamford Primary Academy

• White Hall Academy

• Bradfield Primary School

• Tendring Primary School

• Wix and Wrabness Primary School

• The Mayflower Primary School

• St Clare's Catholic Primary School

• Kirby Primary Academy

• Burrsville Infant Academy

• Highfields Primary School

• St Andrew's CE Primary School

• Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School

• Sir Martin Frobisher Academy

• Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery

• Two Village Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School

• All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley

• All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt

• Rolph Church of England Primary School and Nursery

• Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School

• Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School

• Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery

• Engaines Primary School and Nursery

• St Philomena's School