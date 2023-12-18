TOMORROW'S Colchester Gazette will include a special Christmas in the Classroom picture supplement.
Here are all the north and mid Essex schools featured:
• Hamilton Primary School
• Lexden Primary School with Unit for Hearing Impaired Pupils and Nursery
• Myland Community Primary School
• Messing Primary School
• Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School
• Langham Primary School
• Stanway Primary School
• Alresford Primary School
• Monkwick Infant School and Nursery
• Gosbecks Primary School
• Prettygate Infant School
• Home Farm Primary School
• Broomgrove Infant School
• Friars Grove Primary School
• Stanway Fiveways Primary School
• Willow Brook Primary and Nursery
• Cherry Tree Academy
• St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
• Roach Vale Primary School
• Kendall Church of England Primary School
• Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
• Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
• Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
• Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
• Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
• Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
• Ardleigh St Mary's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
• St George's Church of England Primary School, Great Bromley
• Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
• St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
• The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
• St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
• Queen Boudica Primary School
• Mersea Island School
• Earls Colne Primary School and Nursery
• Brinkley Grove Primary School
• St Mary's Lower School
• Lakelands Primary School
• Braiswick Primary School
• de Vere Primary School
• Ridgewell Church of England Primary School
• Rayne Primary and Nursery School
• Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
• Chipping Hill Primary School
• Tollesbury School
• John Ray Infant School
• Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School
• Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
• St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
• St Margaret's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School Toppesfield
• St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Halstead
• St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School Pebmarsh
• Maldon Court Preparatory School
• Hamford Primary Academy
• White Hall Academy
• Bradfield Primary School
• Tendring Primary School
• Wix and Wrabness Primary School
• The Mayflower Primary School
• St Clare's Catholic Primary School
• Kirby Primary Academy
• Burrsville Infant Academy
• Highfields Primary School
• St Andrew's CE Primary School
• Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
• Sir Martin Frobisher Academy
• Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
• Two Village Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
• All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley
• All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
• Rolph Church of England Primary School and Nursery
• Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
• Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
• Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
• Engaines Primary School and Nursery
• St Philomena's School
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here