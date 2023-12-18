Food banks in Colchester and Frinton, as well as Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, and Chelmsford, have received a haul of food and toiletries from Ellisons Solicitors.

The initiative was started by Ellisons but other businesses from around the area also contributing to donating essential supplies to the scheme.

A total of 35 boxes were prepared and hand-delivered across the East of England with the Walton and District Community Foodbank receiving three food and provisions boxes.

Ellisons originally pledged to donate an additional £10 for every box but increased its donation to £2,500 to celebrate the tremendous efforts of colleagues across the firm.

Ian Seeley, partner and chairman of Ellisons’ corporate social responsibility committee, said: "Christmas is a time for giving and we can think of no better way than helping the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Our team has worked hard to organise and deliver the donations to the food banks.

"We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all our colleagues, clients and contacts as well as the wider public for generously donating to these important local charities.

"We couldn’t have done it without them.

“We hope our contribution will make a real difference to those in need this Christmas and beyond.

"On behalf of the team at Ellisons Solicitors, we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year."