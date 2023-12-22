The group was away at the Lake District in November as part of the Respect Project run by the Essex Boys and Girls Club.

Two police community support officers joined the youngsters climbing mountains and walking many kilometres each day.

The group also learned about bushcraft, shelter building, fire lighting, ghyll scrambling and visited Castle Crag.

The Respect Project is intended to help young people to increase their ability to deal with life's problems and become more resilient.

Challenges presented during the week away are said to have taught them coping strategies and helped develop positive self-esteem and self-confidence.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “The officers noticed a change in the confidence of the young people, exploring the outside world and working together as a team.

“Thank you Essex Boys and Girls Club, it was great to be part of such a fantastic project.”

The officers attended the presentation evening at Wick Lodge in Clacton where they were joined by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Nigel Spencer MBE who awarded certificates of recognition to the officers and young people involved in the project.