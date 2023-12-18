A CARE home hall in Frinton could be transformed into accommodation after plans were put before planning bosses.
Read House, in The Esplanades, is home to a vacant hall which could now become six bedrooms.
Blueprints have been put forward by Memory Lanes Care Homes Limited and will be decided by Tendring Council’s planning committee.
If approved, the hall will be transformed into six single bedrooms with en-suite facilities.
Eight parking spaces, two disability spaces, one motorcycle space and four spaces for bicycles will also be established.
