Care UK’s Silversprings care home, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, played host to the 4th Brightlingsea Beaver Scouts for an event to kick-start the festive season.

The scouts and residents showed off their best Christmas jumpers and gathered around the home’s Christmas tree to sing classic carols, including Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

Rowland Everson, a 72-year-old resident at Silversprings, said: “It was wonderful having the children in to sing and perform. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It was lovely to interact with them, they were a joy, so well-behaved and polite.”

The children shared what they were thankful for and swapped Christmas memories and traditions from their families with everyone.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We’re all well and truly getting into the festive spirit here at Silversprings, and having the Beaver Scouts visit was a wonderful surprise for the residents.

“Intergenerational relationships are incredibly enriching for both younger and older people, as they provide an opportunity for the different generations to learn from each other.

"Especially at Christmas, it’s a wonderful chance to share festive traditions between the generations and exchange Christmas memories.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the children for coming along and to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from all of us here at Silversprings.”