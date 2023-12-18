Primary Care Networks are a group of GP practices working together with community, mental health, social care, pharmacy, hospital and voluntary services in a local area.

The practices will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26) and New Years Day (January 1).

Here are the surgeries set to close:

East Lynne Medical Centre, in Wellesley Road, Clacton.

Old Road Medical Centre, in Old Road, Clacton.

North Clacton Medical Group, in Stephenson Road West, Clacton.

Thorpe-le-soken Surgery, High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken.

Fronks Road Family Surgery, in Fronks Road, Harwich.

Harewood Surgery, Harwich Rd, in Great Oakley, Harwich.

A spokesman for PCN said: "Please be aware that all the surgeries within the Clacton PCN will be closed on certain dates over the Christmas Period."

"If you require urgent assessment please contact 111 or visit the UTC."

For more information go to clactonpcn.co.uk.