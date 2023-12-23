The Clacton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club organised a three-course Christmas dinner at the Clacton Cadet Unit on Sunday.

Volunteers and uniformed sea cadets took on the part of serving the delicious food, which was appreciated by all in attendance.

Prawn cocktails, turkey and vegetable roast, as well as Christmas pudding and mince pies with tea, were part of the menu, which was enjoyed by 63 veterans.

The meal was free of charge and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Nicholas Alston, joined the celebrations.

A festive quiz and the attendance of Father Christmas supplied the fitting entertainment for the veterans, cadets and volunteers, who received a gift for their hard work.

The breakfast club in Clacton started more than ten years ago and has thrived thanks to donations from the town's Asda store.

Currently, more than 90 veterans enjoy breakfast twice a month, on every second and third Tuesday in Clacton at Charnallies Bar and Restaurant in Pier Avenue.

Dave Bye, chairman of the club, and treasurer Linda Hazelton said everyone “very much enjoyed the afternoon ,which was full of laughter, happiness and enjoyment for us all”.