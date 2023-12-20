With the quick-witted puns, silly slapstick humour and classic panto hijinks, Aladdin had me laughing the whole way through.

The witty script and engaging performances, particularly from charismatic comedy duo Philip Day (Widow Twankey) and Graeme Mathews (Wishee Washee), had the audience in stitches.

Dance - Jasmine, played by Cleopatra Higgins, dancing on stage (Image: Princes Theatre)

Just before the interval, the Princes Theatre cast got to work on their riotous rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas, in which they sang about the weird and crazy things they received as presents, to much laughter.

Huge inflatable balls were thrown into the crowd, there were people dressed in inflatable Christmas trees and dozens of other random items were chucked across the stage in a chaotic rendition of the song.

Crew - Plenty of the cast on stage (Image: Princes Theatre)

The second half of the panto was just as good as the first, and included just as many silly jokes, skits and fun.

This version of Aladdin featured a magic ring, which summoned another wish-granting entity, as well as the usual blue genie, which caused all sorts of trouble for our protagonists.

Full of colour, the performer's costumes, the props and the sets used came together to make an aesthetically pleasing and bright show that was pleasing to watch.

Evil - EastEnders's legend John Altman (Image: Princes Theatre)

Performances from every member of the star cast, including former Eastenders star John Altman (Abanazar), pop sensation Cleopatra Higgins (Princess Jasmine), Josh Patel-Foster (Aladdin) and Laura Curnick (the Spirit of the Ring), worked together to put on a stellar show.

This was my first time attending a show at the Princes Theatre and I was not disappointed, the venue is beautiful both inside and out and the panto was absolutely hilarious.

Everyone working at the theatre contributed to the amazing experience, from the actors and actresses, to the front-of-house staff.

For me, the highlight of the show was the exceptional vocals from Cleopatra Higgins, of 90s girl band Cleopatra fame, and joining in to boo 'Nasty Nick' John Altman was also grateful - I think he enjoyed the boos almost as much as the children did.

Tickets cost £16, or £56 for a family of four, and are available from www.princestheatre.co.uk or by ringing 01255 686633 (option 1).