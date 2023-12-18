Sir Trevor Brooking and Tony Gale, who both played for West Ham United and enjoyed thriving careers on the pitch, will appear at the Columbine Centre.

Hosted by Tony Gale, the two former footie stars will delve into the highs and lows of their careers during the August 23 event.

They will also meet and take pictures with guests who have paid a premium.

General admission tickets cost £18.50 plus a £1.50 website booking fee, while VIP tickets, limited to 30 people, are £55 with a £1.50 booking fee.

The VIP tickets include early entry to the event, a meet and greet with Sir Trevor and Tony Gale, a signed print, seats in the front two rows and the opportunity to take pictures and talk to the players.

20 'super VIP' tickets costing £80, plus a £1.50 booking fee, are also available which include the same perks as the normal VIP tickets but also a professional, signed and framed photo with Sir Trevor.

Tickets can be purchased online.

