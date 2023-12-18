The Walton Coastguard Rescue team and the explosive Ordnance Disposal team were sent to inspect part of Walton beach on Saturday.

Upon arrival the crews discovered three unexploded ordnances which following an inspection were confirmed to be from the Second World War.

The mortar rounds are understood to have washed up on the beach during low tide before the alarm was immediately raised upon their discovery.

Triple Threat - The three unexploded WW2 mortar bombs found on the beach (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman for the Walton Coastguard Rescue said: "When we receive a report of a suspected ordnance we are often provided with a what3words location or grid reference by our ops room.

"Once at the location we will take a sweep of the area locating the item. All officers are trained in accessing and identifying ordnances and pyrotechnics.

"Once it has been located, an image will be sent across to our ops room, who will then send it to EOD for confirmation on whether or not it is an ordnance and whether or not they will be attending to safely detonate or remove it from the scene."

Professionals - Members of the EOD preparing a safe area to explode the bombs (Image: Essex Police)

Due to the need for detonation, coastguard crew members imposed a 100 metre cordon around the bombs to protect members of the public and themselves.

The spokesman continued: "Cordons ensure if the ordnance does unfortunately go off before our controlled detonation, the public and our teams are at safe distance."

Huge - One of the bombs measuring 8cm (Image: Walton Coastguard Rescue)

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team then conducted a controlled detonation of the three bombs before making sure the area safe.

The Walton Coastguard Rescue team is called out to suspected ordnances two or three times a year in Walton and often find mortar bombs and hand grenades.

The spokesman added: "Walton used to be an army training site, so unfortunately, from time to time, we do have ordnances wash up or become uncovered that have been hidden throughout the years.

"Please be mindful of what you find on the beach. If you spot what you believe to be an ordnance on the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard."