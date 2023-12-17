Police are seeking a man from Clacton in connection with an investigation into driving while disqualified.
Essex Police wants to speak to Bradley Brooks, 45.
He is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of all large build and also has links to the Romford area.
A spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."
