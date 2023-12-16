The Vintage Inn-run country pub, in Old Ipswich Road, has an inviting feel and is full of character.

It was here that the loyalist John Wenlock was hauled after the siege of Colchester in 1648.

Parliamentary soldiers went looking for Wenlock, who had long suffered for his support of Charles I, after the siege.

Delicious - slow-cooked pork belly served with a roasted red apple, crispy crackling and bubble and squeak (Image: Newsquest)

When they eventually found him, he was taken to the Crown Inn, where he was brought before the rest of the troopers and their commander-in-chief, who were lodged there.

Today the atmosphere is much warmer and the traditional feel is complemented with a modern comforts and style.

The menu is full of hearty pub favourites and country pub classics, but meeting family members from out of the county before Christmas, we opted for the choice of the festive menu.

My wife went for the slow-cooked pork belly served with a roasted red apple, crispy crackling and bubble and squeak, tenderstem broccoli and topped with an apple, brandy and pink lady jus.

Tradition - hand-carved turkey breast (Image: Newsquest)

The pork belly and crackling were delicious - and I was rather envious of it, given my choice - the steak, venison and red wine pie - was somewhat swamped in pastry.

The tender steak and rich venison came in a hearty red wine sauce and was served with a spring onion mash and seasonal greens - of which the glazed carrots were a particular star.

Our visitors both opted for the hand-carved turkey breast served with a lemon and thyme stuffing wrapped in bacon, with a Yorkshire pudding, crispy roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a rich gravy.

They both reported that the turkey was delectable and were both impressed by the restaurant itself.

Country pub - The Crown at Ardleigh is offering a festive menu (Image: Newsquest)

For our starters we enjoyed a delicious roast tomato and red pepper soup with an artisan bloomer bread and Camembert and Cheddar mushroom fondue.

Our desserts received mixed reviews, with the the salted-caramel profiteroles going down well along with a good Bramley apple pie, but the Christmas pudding itself failed to inspire.

Overall the dinner was a good experience with the only minor glitch being a drinks order that was incorrect twice.

All options were for two courses at £28.95 or three for £31.95.