POLICE officers caught an uninsured driver on the roads in Clacton while out on patrol.
Officers from Clacton Community Policing Team were on patrol in Clacton on December 15 when they came across the driver of a grey Skoda.
Their checks revealed the motorist had no insurance.
As a result, the vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.
