The £5.3million commercial space on the seafront at Jaywick Sands, opened in September, offering 24 affordable units, suitable for retail, office, studio and workshop tenants, as well as a range of other facilities, including indoor and outdoor market space.

The Christmas Market was a big hit with families, with almost 200 children eagerly awaiting their turn to enter Santa’s grotto which featured Santa’s cabin, a sleigh, and free popcorn and candyfloss, kindly provided by the Jaywick Sands Community Forum.

Almost 300 presents and prizes were handed out thanks to donations from a range of organisations, including Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club, Colchester Zoo, HAT Projects, Jaywick Sands Community Forum, Rotary Club of Clacton-on-Sea, and Tesco.

The undercover market was packed with stalls, and shoppers were treated to live music from David Ballard and a special performance from youngsters from the majorette group Superstar Twirlers.

The popular bespoke cake company Rainy Bakes, who due to their success on the market is transitioning into a unit, sold out, whilst local dog groomer Spotty Dogs and Friends who will be up and running in the new year, gained new bookings.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see the Sunspot full of activity and to meet the enthusiastic new tenants offering a wide variety of vibrant businesses,” said Cllr Henderson.”

Five units at the Sunspot are still available to let, whilst meeting rooms, hotdesking and market spaces can be booked ad hoc by emailing thesunspot@tendringdc.gov.uk.