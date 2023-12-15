THOUSANDS of shoppers turned out for a popular late night Christmas shopping event in the ‘Bond Street of the East’.
Frinton Business Group once again organised the festive spectacle in Connaught Avenue, including free children’s funfair rides and free gifts for every child in Santas’s grotto.
Entertainment at the event, which took place on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, included dance groups, choirs, a pipe band, a magician and band Jax & Co.
There was a ‘Narnia Experience’, craft stalls and a Christmas raffle This year’s Christmas window competition was won by florist shop Fleurette.
“An amazing evening had by everyone,” a spokesman for the group said.
“The biggest thank you goes to the crowds that came out to make the evening so very special.
“ Frinton businesses really did excel themselves this year.
“We have never seen such a big queue of children and at the Santas’s grotto.”
