Skathend Events will be hosted at the Warwick Arms, in Pier Avenue, for two days of non-stop ska music with a festive twist.

The musical event spans over two days, on December 22 from 7.30pm and on December 23 from 2.30pm.

On the first night, the ska band Toot'N'Skamen will be entertaining the audience.

The following day, The Skabratts, The Skafonics and Lily Ayers will all be performing some songs during the all-dayer event.

Laila Bell-Collins, the co-owner of Skathend, said: "We originally started as we wanted somewhere where our friends who enjoyed the same music as us could all come together and have a good time."

As well as the music, there will also be a retro clothing stall named Second Skin Clothing, run by Skathend friend's Steve and Linda.

Steve is also one of the DJ's for the night and will be joined by DJ Stevie-boy and Young Franksta.

Tickets for the entire weekend are £10 and can only be bought with cash.

For more information go to the Skathend Events Facebook Page.