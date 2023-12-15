The Corner Lodge care home in Meadow Way, Jaywick, celebrated Christmas Jumper Day at its facility ahead of the holiday season.

On December 14, staff dressed up in fancy jumpers with a Christmas theme and spent a day in a jolly spirit, laughter and fun for the residents.

A festive parachute game, many Christmas songs and movies, as well as crafts entertained everyone at the care home for an entire day, which finished up with a gingerbread building competition.

The competition saw not only a gingerbread house but two Santa Express trains, which were built by the residents in groups.

Deputy manager of the home, Karen Brian, judged the competition and crowned a winner.

Charice Dawson, activities manager at Corner Lodge, said: “Every day is fantastic at Corner Lodge but Christmas jumper day really gets everyone in the festive spirit and ready for Christmas.

"All the staff get involved in all the activities and dress up in their festive jumpers and accessories and it really puts a smile on our residents’ faces.”