FIRE crews were called to a retail park in Clacton following fears of a possible fire.
Firefighters were sent to the B&M store at Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, on Friday morning.
A spokesman from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Old Road, Clacton, at 9.19am.
"Two crews attended and found a fire alarm sounding.
"Crews checked the premises to make sure it was safe but believe it was a fault with the alarm and left shortly before 10am."
