Firefighters were sent to the B&M store at Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, on Friday morning.

A spokesman from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Old Road, Clacton, at 9.19am.

"Two crews attended and found a fire alarm sounding.

"Crews checked the premises to make sure it was safe but believe it was a fault with the alarm and left shortly before 10am."