The Ship, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, will be hosting a sausage roll competition, urging locals to apply to the cooking contest with their own home-made rolls.

Cooked goods need to be entered between 1pm and 2.30pm to be judged.

Sausage roll lovers and customers are set to gather at the venue on December 23.

Tasty - A sausage roll (Image: Unsplash)

Angela Benstead, director of The Ship, said: "Last year's competition was such a brilliant and fun day for all the locals, so much so that we are doing it again this year.

"We have seen all sorts of different types of sausage rolls, including marmalade-flavoured sausage rolls.

"There have been some really unusual sausage rolls and, as the contest is near Christmas, some contestants are planning on adding a festive spin to their entries."

This year's event has increased in size so will now be judged by three judges instead of the usual one judge, Chris Beach, the president of the War Memorial club.

The two extra judges will be Charlotte Batty, who won the competition last year, and Louise Hutton, a chef at The Ship.

Trophy - Last year's winner, Charlotte Batty, with the trophy (Image: The Ship)

This year's winner of the competition will be given a prize and a Sausage Roll Competition 2023 trophy, made by Lianne Garton, a regular customer.

Once the competition is over, the event continues through the form of sea shanties from shanty singer Hoy Boy at 4pm, as well as some Christmas carols and drinks.

Angela added: "Our pub is like the hub of the village, we are your traditional old fashioned pub.

"Our locals are brilliant they get involved and support each other.

"I guess we are like a pub family we are so blessed that they support and continue to support us especially after the past few years with the Covid-19 virus."

For more information go to The Ship's Facebook Page.