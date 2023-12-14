Firefighters were called to an address in Pallister Rod, Clacton at about 4am on December 14 to following reports of a flat inferno.

According to the Essex Fire and Rescue Service, crews attending from Clacton and Weeley had to wear breathing apparatus when entering the building.

While extinguishing the blaze, caused by a pan fire in a kitchen, the rest of the building was evacuated.

Watch manager Craig Todd from Clacton Fire Station said: “It’s a busy time of year in our kitchens and we’d encourage everyone to try to keep your focus on kitchen safety.

"Keep your hobs clear after cooking and switch the hob off."

Going into the festive season, Mr Todd also urged residents to ensure they have a working fire alarm.

“Keep testing your smoke alarms regularly, whether you rent or own your property, it’s your responsibility to test your smoke alarms regularly, they could save your life," he added.

"If they’re not working, we can fit new ones for free, visit our website for more information and for home fire safety advice essex-fire.gov.uk/book.”