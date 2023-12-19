The North Essex Support Team (NEST) is supporting about 170 disadvantaged families in the area this festive season.

As part of its One Beautiful Day Free of Poverty initiative, the non-profit organisation has lined up several events.

On the evening of December 21, more than 40 families from Colchester will be able to spend time at Go Bananas for two hours with food and time to meet Santa.

Volunteers will also do Christmas shopping at the Tesco superstore in Hythe, which will be distributed at the Greenstead Community Centre.

On December 22, Clacton’s Morrisons will be the place of more volunteer shopping trips, as well as on December 23 in Harwich.

Chairman Les Nicholl said: “Money has been coming in from pubs, clubs, taxi drivers, knit and natter groups, local politicians, Rotary clubs, anonymous donors, Freemasons, Essex County Council, Colchester Borough Homes, schools, Utilita the power company and many others.

“But most enjoyable of all, from ordinary people through our just giving page.

“Best of all, children donated their pocket money, their savings, to support the very poorest of children in our community.

“These children are in our streets, our local schools, they are our neighbours and our friends.”

Anyone interested in volunteering and lending a hand can get in touch with NEST.