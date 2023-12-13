MORE than 90 drink or drug drivers were arrested within just over a week after as part of the police's festive crackdown.

Essex Police officers arrested 96 drivers between December 1 and 11 following a total of 49 roadside drink drive tests and 30 roadside drug wipe tests. 

An additional 17 drivers failed to provide a specimen. 

The arrests came as a result of proactive patrols across Essex as part the force's month-long road safety campaign 'Drink Driving. Together We Can Stop It'.

The scheme aims to keep roads safe by encouraging the public to "help prevent, persuade and call the police" on drink drivers this Christmas. 