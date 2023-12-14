Essex Police made 24 arrests on suspicion of shoplifting between December 5 and December 10.

In total 15 of those subsequently charged with theft offences and other related matters.

Three arrests were made each in the Colchester and Tendring areas, as well as one in Braintree.

Sergeant Christian Denning and specialist business crime officers are now working with retailers and other businesses to advise them on how to stop crimes from happening in the first place.

He said: “We’re dedicated to supporting businesses across Essex and, through our Open for Business, Closed for Crime initiative.

"We also work with them to encourage them to report crime to us, whether it’s theft of goods or for abusing or assaulting staff.

"Most shop theft investigations are carried out by local officers, but every arrest is reviewed by the business crime team."

Six of the people arrested also tested positive for Class A drugs, after which they were referred for an assessment at one of the three drug treatment services Essex Police is working with.

The arrests also resulted in three community resolutions and three being further investigated.