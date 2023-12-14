A FESTIVE market is coming to Walton just in time to celebrate Christmas.
The Columbine Christmas Market is taking place at The Columbine Centre in Prince's Esplanade on Saturday.
Items available at the market start at £1.
The range of items available include framed football photographs, custom football tumblers and signed items.
