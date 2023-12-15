The pavement outside Cobblers, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was extended and staff at the business claim it has caused a flooding issue.

They say the road is covered with water as soon as it rains.

A member of staff contacted the Gazette as they have been looking to have the issue resolved for two years.

He said: “I've complained for two years over and over and nothing has been done.”

After struggling to find someone to explain his issue to at Essex Highways, he said he did not receive a satisfying answer.

“I got through to someone in the end and they acknowledged that it's a problem," he said.

“I said, can you send them along? Let them come and see me and I'll explain.

“They came at a time it's dry. Then they put a piece of pavement out for pedestrians, which has now blocked the rain that would run around the corner into the drain so that there's no drainage.

“The pavement stops, the water from entering the drainage and there's just the water's coming to the shop.

“It comes in the shop, and they're really not interested in talking about it.”

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “In order to maximise our resources, we have to prioritise our work and fix the most urgent issues first.

“With a network as big as ours, we rely on the public to report issues across the county. These can be reported through our online ‘tell us’ tool at www.essexhighways.org/tell-us or by calling 0345 758 5592 if there is a risk to safety.”