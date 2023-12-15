Fern Logan, 63, was on her way to do some shopping at 10am on Monday when a woman suddenly snuck up behind her in Old Road.

Upon turning round, the aggressive attacker is said to have starting verbally abusing Fern before slapping her in the face and punching her in the ribs.

Fern then fell to the floor in tears begging for someone to help.

Shaken - Fern Logan, 63, who was attacked in Old Road, Clacton, on Monday (Image: Public)

She said: “I was just minding my own business, she had just come flying out of nowhere.

"She came behind me and when I turned round she was right in my face, screaming at me.

“She is not going to get away with it, I am an innocent person and now I am frightened to walk the town because of this.”

During the assault, Fern says she pleaded for help from a man watching on from across road, but now believes he knew the attacker as he failed to intervene.

After managing to pick herself up, Fern, by this point in shock, made her way to Clacton’s Police Station, in Beatrice Road, at about 11.20am.

She visited the station to inform the officers of the attack and was told to report the incident by calling 101 but returned the following two days with "evidence". Scene - Old Road, in Clacton, where Fern Logan, 63, was attacked (Image: Google Maps)

The whole situation has taken a massive toll on Fern, who says she is now having panic attacks and cannot sleep.

"I was viciously attacked, assaulted, and traumatised," she added.

"I’ve been here for four years and I’ve had some absolutely horrendous experiences.

“I’ve put my house up for sale - I’ve got to get out of Clacton for my mental health.

“I am in fear of my life, I am scared, I need help, and there doesn’t seem to be one person who would be interested if I died in that street.”

Officers at Essex Police have now confirmed they are investigating the assault.

A spokesman said: "The victim was understandably shaken.

"We have met with the victim and we’re exploring a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify a suspect, including photographic material.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it to get in touch."

To contact Essex Police call 101 and quote crime reference number 42/219022/23.