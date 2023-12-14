Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jazz

Jazz (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old (approx.)

Breed - Crossbreed

Colour - Black/Brown

If you want to adopt Jazz you can view their full profile here.

Jazz came into the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner was no longer able to care for her.

She loves going on walks and has a couple of walking buddies at the moment, so could potentially share a home with another dog pending an introduction.

Jazz would prefer someone to be around at home for most of the time but could be left for short periods once settled.

The RSPCA adds: "Children in the home should be over the age of 12 years old as we have no history of her living with small children."

Fifi

Fifi (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 11 years old (approx.)

Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Fifi you can view their full profile here.

Fifi is described as a very sweet dog who came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray.

It was clear she had had a tough life as she was severely underweight, had infected ears and eyes and had multiple litters over her lifetime.

After a period of time in foster care she is now in good general health and is looking for a retirement home.

Fifi would prefer a home with direct access to the garden and could potentially share a home with another calm dog pending an introduction.

Shy

Shy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three to five years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Cream

If you want to adopt Shy you can view their full profile here.

Shy is described as a "sweet and gentle" dog who has a "big zest for life".

When she came into the care of the RSPCA she was shut down and would try to make herself as small as possible if anyone was to approach her.

However, her confidence has now grown and she is looking for a calm home with a garden.

She could potentially share the home with another dog pending an introduction and any children in the home should be over the age of 14.

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.