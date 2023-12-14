Rolph C of E Primary School is situated in Thorpe-le-Soken High Street, with the nursery room sitting alongside the reception classroom.

Karen Jones, executive headteacher, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our new nursery. The children have settled into the new space and we all feel very lucky to have such a wonderful area for the youngest members of our school family.



“We are now able to give children a seamless transition from nursery to reception. This takes away some of the overwhelming feelings that many children, parents and carers have about starting school as they already know our school and staff so well.



“If parents or carers are interested in securing a place at our nursery for their child or would like to apply for a place in our reception class and talk about transition sessions at our nursery, they can contact the school office for more information.”

Vine Schools Trust chief executive Emma Wigmore, visited the nursery to declare it officially open.

She also presented the school with a Vine Schools Trust plaque, to signify that the nursery is part of the wider Vine Schools Trust family.

Emma said, “It was an honour to be able to visit Rolph’s new nursery and be a part of the official opening. I am so impressed with the work that has been done to make it a fantastic, bright and interactive space for local children.



“It was a pleasure to meet with the current nursery children and I look forward to seeing them become Rolph Primary School pupils in the future.”

To find out more about nursery spaces at Rolph, please contact: admin.rolph@dcvst.org