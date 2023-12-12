The authority wants to make residents aware of how they can both reduce food waste and recycle what they have.

Recyclable food items include meat bones, cheese, vegetable peelings, chocolate and puddings.

The council’s Food Recycling project aims to encourage residents to make the most of their free, weekly, kerbside food recycling collection service.

Therefore, what doesn’t get eaten can be transformed into energy for homes and fertiliser to be used again.

The roll-out of the ‘Powering the Future with Food Waste’ scheme – which is being carried out with support from local Essex councils - has already seen thousands of rolls of caddy liners, stickers and leaflets delivered to suitable households in the Colchester, Braintree and Tendring districts.

Essex County Council’s Councillor Peter Schwier, climate czar and Cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: “Christmas is a special time of year when residents can enjoy the festivities including lots of delicious food.

“But there is often food left over which will cause harm to the environment if it is put in a black bag headed for landfill.

“Instead, we hope the spirit of giving can live on after Christmas with recycled food waste going on to be put to good use.

“I’d like to wish all our residents a happy Christmas and a sustainable new year.”

Find out how you can get started on your food recycling journey in your local area today by visiting loveessex.org/food-recycling.