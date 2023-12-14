Pet Needs are preparing to perform at Sub Zero, in Wivenhoe Park, Colchester this Saturday evening.

During their biggest headline gig of the year they will perform songs from their back catalogue, including previews of their unreleased LP.

Titled Intermittent Fast Living, the yet-to-be-released record is full of tracks which mirror the relentless, breathless, stop-start lifestyle the band has found themselves experiencing over recent months.

The album announcement followed the release of its lead single, Separation Anxiety, a punk-bristled offering presenting itself as a warped interpretation of a traditional love song.

A spokesman for the band said: "In the last 18 months we have been catapulted from steady jobs and playing in our small town local bars to world tours at a million miles an hour.

"The life we’d grown accustomed to is constantly thrown behind us until it disappears into the distance in our rear view mirror.

"We thunder forward, show by show, adventure by adventure, until [normal life] returns as a speck on the horizon like an oasis in the desert. Then suddenly we’re home again."

Doors for the Colchester show open at 7pm and the music will come to an end at 11pm.

The band will be supported by Henshaw and the Lottery Winners.

Tickets are £14 and can be bought from petneedsband.com.

Pet Needs' new album will be released on February 16, 2024.